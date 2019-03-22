Morning rain, possible snow for parts of state Friday night

Rain continues this morning with some early downpours. However, most of the day will be dry with highs in the low-mid 40s.
Today will also become increasingly windy as the coastal storm pulls away.
But that’s not all! How about a little spring snow? There’s just enough moisture leftover as the storm departs to bring a few snow showers across southern New England tonight into Saturday morning. This snow event will be all about location, location, location! It’s called 'upslope snow' which happens when west winds hitting the mountains, forcing the air up and the moisture to condense into snow.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Northern Litchfield County.
The snow potential for tonight has most of the state getting nothing, but that 6" reading in the corner indicates that high up in the Litchfield hills, and the northeast corner, may have a couple inches of snow.
Photo Gallery
These are extremely isolated numbers, and should not be assumed that everyone in Litchfield, Hartford, and Windham County will see measurable snow tonight.
FORECAST DETAILS:
FRIDAY: Rainy start. Then chance for a lingering shower, breezy. High: Mid-upper 40s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers. Heavy wet snow in the hills. Low: Near 30.
SATURDAY: Clearing, blustery. Gusts up to 45 mph. High: Mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 55-60.
MONDAY: Mild, chance shower. High: Low 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Upper 40s.
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli