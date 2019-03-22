Morning rain, possible snow for parts of state Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain continues this morning with some early downpours. However, most of the day will be dry with highs in the low-mid 40s.

Today will also become increasingly windy as the coastal storm pulls away.

But that’s not all! How about a little spring snow? There’s just enough moisture leftover as the storm departs to bring a few snow showers across southern New England tonight into Saturday morning. This snow event will be all about location, location, location! It’s called 'upslope snow' which happens when west winds hitting the mountains, forcing the air up and the moisture to condense into snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Northern Litchfield County.

The snow potential for tonight has most of the state getting nothing, but that 6" reading in the corner indicates that high up in the Litchfield hills, and the northeast corner, may have a couple inches of snow.

These are extremely isolated numbers, and should not be assumed that everyone in Litchfield, Hartford, and Windham County will see measurable snow tonight.