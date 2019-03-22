× New Haven daycare evacuated after smelling gas

NEW HAVEN — The owner of Cathy’s Clubhouse Learning Center confirmed the evacuation of the building after smelling gas Friday morning.

Cathy Ferraro, the owner, said the daycare opened at 7 a.m., and staff members and parents arrived and smelled gas. Ferraro said she immediately called the gas company, and evacuated on the gas company’s advice.

Only five children were at the daycare at the time, and they along with staff members went to the fire station.

At this time, it’s unknown when they’ll be allowed back in the building.

Crews are investigating.