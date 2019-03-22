SHARE61: Celebrate National Puppy Day!

HARTFORD — Here’s a great reason to adopt a puppy – it is National Puppy Day!

The day brings awareness to the need for homes for orphaned puppies and educates people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country. It was founded by Colleen Paige, a celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert and author who also founded National Cat Day.

National Puppy Day is actually considered an international holiday now and has trended worldwide on Twitter since 2012.

Canine Companions for Independence is hoping to use this day to raise awareness about what they do. Since 1975, Canine Companions has provided assistance dogs free of charge to recipients. If you want to become a Puppy Raiser, click here or call 1-800-572-BARK.

