Shooting outside West Haven nightclub under investigation

WEST HAVEN - An early Friday morning shooting, outside of a West Haven nightclub, kept police busy on scene all day.

The Lotus Lounge, at 857 Boston Post Rd., bills itself as Connecticut's Sexiest Nightlife Destination. But, it got downright dangerous around closing time, especially in this parking lot.

“All of a sudden, I hear like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Fallon David, who lives in the neighborhood directly behind the club.

West Haven police and fire were called just before 2 AM Friday in response to a fight and shots fired.

“There was about five or six shots and a e thought it was firecrackers,” said Henry McKnight, who has lived in his home for 40 years

Police came upon one person, who had been shot, and they learned that two others, who also sustained gunshot injuries, were already at a local hospital.

“If you want to go to a bar and drink all night long and get drunk and you get shot, that’s your problem, not mine,” another residence said.

Police say they recovered dozens of bullet casings. And evidence markers illustrated how widespread the gun shots were.

“I actually grabbed my phone and like kind of stuck it up through those shades like to see what was going on and then like looked afterwards,” said David.

Residents say, over the last year, the activity at the Lotus Lounge has become aggravating, noting it’s even shaking their homes.

“Sometimes you’re going to get into bed and then you start making that loud music and all night long,” said Louise McKnight.

Fox 61 reached out to the Lotus Lounge by email and phone and have not received a response.