Bill advances to raise the age to buy tobacco, vape products

HARTFORD — A bill banning the sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping products to anyone under the age of 21 has cleared a legislative hurdle in Connecticut.

It passed the Public Health Committee on Friday, advancing the bill to the House floor.

Currently, someone must be at least 18 years old to purchase these products.

Sen. Mary Daugherty Abrams, a Meriden Democrat, is a co-sponsor of the bill and Senate chairwoman of the Public Health Committee. She says taking steps to limit access is a way to fight back against youth smoking.

It’s one of a host of proposed bills aimed at addressing the growing numbers of young people using electronic nicotine delivery systems.

Similar efforts to raise the smoking age to 21 years old have stalled in previous years.

