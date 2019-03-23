× Congressman Larson holding forum on Social Security on Saturday in Cromwell

CROMWELL — First district Congressman John Larson is holding a public forum on “protecting and improving Social Security” today in Cromwell.

Last week, as Chairman of the Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee, Larson led two hearings focused on funding the program, which is forecast to begin having funding shortfalls by 2034.

Larson has introduced the Social Security 2100 Act with over 200 original cosponsors. Larson says the bill would make Social Security fully solvent beyond the next 75 years while enhancing the benefits the program provides.

People on the low-end of the benefits scale would see an increase, and cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) would increase. To pay for the increased benefits, Larson would raise the cap on tax-free Social Security benefits, and apply Social Security taxes to income over $400,000 per year.

In introducing the bill, Larson said, “With 10,000 baby boomers becoming eligible for Social Security every day, the time to act is now.” He added ““Social Security has not had any significant adjustments made since 1983, when Tip O’Neill was Speaker and Ronald Reagan was President. It’s time for Congress and the President to come together again…. President Trump was the only Republican during the 2016 Presidential campaign who stood up and said he wasn’t going to cut Social Security. The time to expand Social Security is now.”

The forum begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Town Hall at 41 West Street in Cromwell.