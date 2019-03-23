Connecticut Democrats call for Mueller report to be public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Democratic members of Connecticut's congressional delegation are calling for the special counsel's confidential report on the Russia investigation to be made public.

Connecticut's two senators, Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Reps. Joe Courtney and Rosa DeLauro issued statements calling for the report to be released in its entirety.

Attorney General William Barr was reviewing Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation Saturday to determine what should be made public.

Blumenthal says "the imperative for transparency and full disclosure is immediate and urgent. The public has a right to know all of the findings and evidence that resulted from this investigation. The public interest is paramount in disclosing not only conclusions, but the facts that led to them. There is no excuse for concealing any part of this report along with its findings and evidence – it would be tantamount to a cover-up.”

Murphy says Barr should "immediately turn over all records to Congress and make the full Special Counsel’s report public. Mueller investigated issues at the very core of our democracy—including whether a foreign power worked with the president or his campaign to get him elected, and whether Trump and those around him tried to cover it up. The American people deserve to know all the facts now. The future of American democracy depends on it.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-3) said “With Special Counsel Mueller's investigation now complete, it should be immediately released in full to the public. After years of investigation, the American people deserve to know the Special Counsel’s findings with regard to Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election, as well as any other interference or efforts at a cover-up. The integrity of our democracy is at stake.”

2nd District Congressman Joe Courtney said “The country needs full and complete transparency on alleged interference in our elections, and I once again call for the report to be made public in its entirety. Just last week, the House of Representatives voted in overwhelming bipartisan fashion to pass a resolution by a vote of 420-0 that expressed this same sentiment – that the report should be made available to Congress and to the public once completed."