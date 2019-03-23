× Madison community bans together to provide 46,000 meals in Haiti

MADISON—Community members banned together to make a difference overseas. Rotary club members from multiple districts near the shoreline packed 46,000 meals for families in Haiti.

Over 150-people showed up on their day off to pack the high protein meals that will be distributed to the people of Dayere, a small rural community in Haiti.

Marilyn Lowney who is the executive director of the Haitian Health foundation was excited to hear the Rotary community wanted to make a difference for the third year in a row.

Lowney said, “Right now this food is coming at a really good time because the political situation in Haiti has been really bad, people have been getting really angry and doing a lot of protest and the price of everything has gone up.”

Lowney says children and expecting mothers are the core groups of people the health foundation wishes to help.

Volunteers like Robert Friend who serves as the assistant governor for area 8 of Rotary district 79-80 says the food packed Saturday will go towards families in need which makes it all worthwhile.

Lowney said, “We work with the people to, you know it’s not only handing out. They have nutritional education, the mothers come up and learn what the best foods are for a 2-3 year old.”

Club members say it when Hurricane Matthew ravaged Haiti back in 2016 leaving much of the country impoverished and hungry was when they decided to make a difference one meal at a time.

Friend said, “We forget what we have in our community and we take it for granted sometimes and we got to step back and take a look at the world and see that what we do is real important.”

The meals will be shipped this summer to the people of Dayere, FOX61 is set to receive a live stream when the food arrives to Haiti.

41.295991 -72.575415