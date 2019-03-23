× Patriots owner Robert Kraft releases statement regarding criminal charges

JUPITER, Fla. –New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement Saturday addressing his involvement in a February prostitution ring bust.

The full statement was released on Twitter by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

In the statement, Kraft expressed how deeply remorseful he was of the incident and said he “expected to be judged not by [his] words, but by [his] actions.”

Kraft was charged in February, with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution, stemming from a raid in a day spa in Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire is among nearly 200 people linked to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a months long investigation into sex trafficking.

Statement from Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/GiswaNQxh4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2019

This is a developing story.