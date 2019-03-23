× Police: Juvenile arrested in connection with social media threat against Willimantic school

WINDHAM – A juvenile was arrested Saturday after they allegedly made threats on social media against a Windham school.

Willimantic Police say that at about 10 p.m. Friday night, they were notified by numerous complainants about a social media posting on Instagram. They say the post was threatening and targeted the Windham Middle School.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed. (Willimantic, formerly a separate city, is part of Windham.)

Police said that they believe that only one juvenile was involved and that it was an isolated incident.

In a post on the Windham Public Schools website and Facebook page, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Garcia said they were informed of the threat and “We take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously, and will do everything we can to assist authorities,” but did not provide any more details on the threat.

Officers thanked the community for being so vigilant and coming forward to report the incident.