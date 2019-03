Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND - Connecticut State Police at the Troop C barracks in Tolland say they have their hands full this morning with multiple spin-outs and crashes caused by snowy conditions.

The ramps for Exit 68 (Merrow Rd./Cider Mill Rd.) were closed in both directions due to hazardous conditions early this morning.

Some portions of eastern Connecticut are seeing heavy snow moving out of the area, while other towns have seen no accumulation.

