Stellar week ahead, chance for rain Monday.

The "Upslope Special" we received is done with, dropping nearly 6 inches of snow in some spots. Skies will clear today and things will get warmer than freezing. Melting should occur fairly quickly n the next 2 days.

Rain will come Monday ahead of another cold front. This front will be potent despite the lack of rain. It will probably knock back temps around 15 degrees.

The rest of the week looks great. Not much other way to say that. Temps will soar, and skies should be very sunny! Dust off them motorcycles!