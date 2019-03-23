The Stan Simpson Show: “My First Tie”

Posted 11:14 AM, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, March 23, 2019

Brandon Frame and Tanae Denean Eskridge collaborate on a children's' book entitled "My First Tie" -- an engaging story of a young boy sharing his experience learning how to tie his very first tie... and the important lessons he learns about honesty and telling the truth.

