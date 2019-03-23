Thousands ascend to the XL Center for the NCAA Tournament last day in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Despite the blustery weather and cold temperatures, Owen Gonser and his family spent their evening warming up in downtown Hartford by checking out the breweries and restaurants!

"I love Hartford," said Gonser of Wretham, MA. "Hartford;s incredible! It's been a great city that's really had ... they've really opened their arms to the different fans that have come throughout and it's been an enjoyable time here."

Fans have been squeezing into the XL Center since the tournament began. People's passion for basketball has been the perfect opportunity for Hartford to showcase all they got and visitors said that they were very pleased with what the city has had to offer!

"So far, everything's been positive here in Hartford. It looks like they shut down Pratt Street and it's like a little Bourbon Street feel to it," said Ian Peo of Long Island.

The NCAA Tournament has been absent from Hartford for 20 years because there was no venue to host the event.

"Hopefully they get it back here and not wait another 20 some odd years to get it back but it's awesome ... it's awesome," said Gary Curulla of West Hartford

Most fans saying they don`t have a specific team they are rooting and they are just there for the experience

"I'm just here for college basketball man!" said Peo.