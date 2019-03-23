× Willimantic Police investigating threat against school

WINDHAM – Another social media post, another threat against a Connecticut school. This time the platform was Instagram, and the community is Windham.

Willimantic Police say that at about 10 p.m. Friday night, they were notified by numerous complainants about a social media posting on Instagram. They say the post was threatening and targeted the Windham Middle School. The nature of the threat was not disclosed. (Willimantic, formerly a separate city, is part of Windham.)

Police do say they are in communication with the Windham School administration about the threat, and are continuing to investigate. Anyone who might have any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.

In a post on the Windham Public Schools website and Facebook page, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Garcia said they were informed of the threat and “We take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously, and will do everything we can to assist authorities,” but did not provide any more details on the threat.