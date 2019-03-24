× Firefighters find 3 dead in Oxford house fire

OXFORD – Three bodies were found in the rubble of a house fire that erupted shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, town officials say.

Firefighters responded to the call on O’Neill Drive in Oxford and found the home already completely engulfed in fire. First Selectman George Temple tells FOX61’s Brian Didlake that once the fire was put out, three bodies were found. One victim is believed to be in their 70’s, and the other two in their 50’s.

State Police and the State Fire Marshal have taken over the scene and are investigating.

This is a developing story – we’ll have more details as they become available.