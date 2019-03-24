Mild and Sunny through the week, above average temps late week

High pressure rules the roost today – bringing dry air and light winds to the area. That will allow the strong March sunshine to really boost temps throughout the afternoon. A strong storm system in the Midwest should bring some clouds into the area late as it shoves this transient high pressure center out of the region, and that will allow temps to stay elevated into the overnight.

For Monday, there had been some suggestion that we might receive measurable rain from this storm. Latest indications from satellite imagery hint that is not going to be the case. The possibility of rain is dwindling thanks to a dry cold frontal boundary to our north. This “backdoor” cold front will keep the bulk of the rain south of us, and therefore only trace showers will be possible Monday morning.

We will be under the influence of this frontal intrusion until Tuesday afternoon, when strong high pressure will build in. That will eventually slide off the coast near Bermuda, and the combination of that and another strong low pressure center to our northwest will give us a few days of very warm weather with temps as high as the mid 60s through Saturday. The slow moving cold front and its attendant tropical moisture will eventually affect us for our Sunday.