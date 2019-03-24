× Milford Police investigating fight, shots fired outside hookah lounge

MILFORD – Police are investigating a large fight and several gunshots that broke the early morning peace on Bridgeport Avenue.

The shots were fired about 3:30 a.m. outside the Olive Tree Hookah Lounge. When Milford Police arrived, any shooters had disappeared, but officers found “signs of a good-sized physical altercation” in the parking lot, with various personal belongings scattered around.

Police say the management at the lounge, which is open at that hour, said that a group of patrons were exchanging words. Sensing trouble, the staff sent the customers outside. It was shortly after that people began shooting and fighting.

No injured persons were found or reported to police or area hospitals. Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone who might have information is urged to call Milford Police at (203) 878-6551. They can also submit an anonymous tip on the Milford Police website.

