NORWICH – Police say they are investigating the disappearance of a young woman last seen in Florida’s Palm Beach Airport.

25 year old Cathrine McCarthy was last seen at the airport on Friday, 03/22/19, but she never boarded her flight to Connecticut. Norwich Police say the Palm Beach County Sheriff has been contacted.

Anyone with information is urged to call Norwich Police at 860-886-5561.