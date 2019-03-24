× Officials investigating second fire at Silver Sands State Park in Milford as suspicious

MILFORD – State and local officials are once again investigating a fire at a construction project at Silver Sands State Park.

The park just reopened Friday after a Tuesday night fire destroyed a $10 million renovation project that was scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.

The project included new bath- and changing-rooms and a concession stand. Local residents had fought the project for years.

On Sunday morning, at about 8 a.m., firefighters were called to an access road at the park to extinguish fires in two trailers used for construction storage.

Milford Police said that one fire was in flames and the other smoking when they arrived. They fires were quickly extinguished.

Investigators said that they saw evidence of vandalism at the scene and our treating the fire as “suspicious.”

A Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesman says that the park had been secured from vehicle traffic overnight, so anyone trespassing would have had to walk in.

DEEP’s Environmental & Conservation Police (EnCon), assisted by the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit and local officials are investigating. Accelerant-sniffing K-9’s are also on scene according to local police.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information online as it becomes available, and a full report tonight on the FOX61 News at 10 & 11 p.m.