× Rob Gronkowski retires from the NFL

FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots Pro Bowl tight end announced his retirement from the NFL Sunday evening.

Gronk spiked his last touchdown this evening on his Instagram page saying, “It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today.

Gronk will finish his career as a five-time Pro Bowler with 79 career touchdowns and a 3-time Super Bowl champ.