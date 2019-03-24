Rocky Hill firefighters rescue victim from roof of hotel

Photo Gallery

ROCKY HILL — Firefighters rescued a person from the roof of a hotel in Rocky Hill Sunday.

According to the Rocky Hill Facebook page, firefighters were called to the Hampton Inn on Cromwell Avenue.

A “stokes basket” was used to safely extricate the victim from the roof of the pool building.

The victim was said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene and helped with the rescue.

