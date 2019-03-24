The Real Story: Legislation may help firefighters, other first responders with PTSD

A discussion of legislation pending at the state capitol that would authorize Workers Compensation benefits for firefighters who are diagnosed with PTSD, linked to horrors they witness on the job.
Guests: Rick Hart, Deputy Chief, Waterbury FD
Chris Albani, Air National Guard FD, Bradley ANG Base, Windsor Locks

 

The Workers Compensation legislation would also authorize benefits for police officers diagnosed with PTSD.  Fox61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley joins us to offer the law enforcement perspective on the issue.  Brian served with the Hartford Police Department for 24 years, retiring last year as Deputy Chief.
Guest: Brian Foley

 

