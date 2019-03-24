Town repeals sex offender restrictions amid lawsuit

WINDSOR LOCKS — Residents of Windsor Locks have repealed a local ordinance that banned registered sex offenders from local parks, schools, the town library and other public places amid a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law.

The Windsor Locks law was approved 11 years ago amid concerns about threats to children’s safety by people listed on the state’s sex-offender registry. A federal lawsuit by an anonymous resident and an advocacy group alleges the ordinance violates sex offenders’ constitutional rights.

The Journal Inquirer reports town residents voted 50-13 Tuesday to repeal the law, which called for a warning to be issued for a first violation and $99 fine for a second violation.

Town Attorney Carl Landolina says the lawsuit could potentially cost the town nearly $500,000.

