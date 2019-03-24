× Trump claims vindication after Mueller finds no evidence of collusion

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether President Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia was an “an illegal takedown that failed,” Trump said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Florida, Trump declared total victory.

“It was just announced there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I ever heard. There as no collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction, none whatsoever,” Trump said.

In a letter to lawmakers Sunday, Attorney General William Barr said that Mueller did not exonerate Trump from obstruction charges, but Barr wrote that Mueller did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Nevertheless, Trump said the report was vindication for his long-stated view the probe was a witch hunt.

“It’s a complete and total exoneration,” he said. “It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest it’s a shame your President had to go through since before I was even elected.”

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

This story is breaking and will be updated.