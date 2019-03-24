Van crashes into Danbury church rectory

DANBURY — A van crashed through a church rectory in Danbury Sunday.

Fire officials said that they responded to 39 New Street on calls of a vehicle hitting a building.

Once on scene, firefighters said that a full-sized van crashed through a building owned by the Philadelphia Pentecostal Church. The building was used a rectory.

The van caused considerable damage to the structural supports to the second floor.

Firefighters were able to use their rescue skills and specialized tool to prevent further damage to the house from collapsed.

Fire Marshal’s Office and City of Danbury Building Department official, met with representatives of the church to lead them through the restoration process.

The driver was uninjured in the crash.