Connecticut US lawmakers react to Barr’s summary of Mueller report

NEW BRITAIN -- On Monday, Connecticut’s U.S. Senators reacted to Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the highly anticipated Mueller report.

“What America deserves is the Mueller report not the Barr letter,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“Barr needs to give Congress the entire report,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

In a four page summary, Barr said the investigation found no proof that President Trump colluded with Russia. The letter goes on to say the investigation drew no conclusion on the matter of obstruction of justice.

In his letter, Barr states “that while the report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

“There seems to be some real fuzzy language about this obstruction charge in this letter,” said Senator Murphy.

The two senators argue that the summary isn’t good enough and fails to answer many questions.

“Americans deserve answers to the questions was the president compromised from Trump tower- Moscow dealings,” said Blumenthal.

“Make the entire thing public. No redactions, no edits, show us what Mueller sent to the attorney general so we can make our own conclusions,” said Senator Murphy.

The two add that federal and state prosecutors are pursuing multiple investigation that grew out of Robert Mueller’s work, and claim that this summary does not help protect the nation from future attacks from Russia.

Senator Murphy and Blumenthal add if they don’t see the entire report within the next 24 to 48 hours, they hope lawmakers will use their subpoena authority to obtain the full report and any underlying evidence.