Cooler Tuesday with temps in the 40s

Posted 4:30 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, March 25, 2019
Much of this week will feature beautiful and sunny early spring weather.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler over the next couple of days though. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight and highs will be in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The cooler weather doesn't stick around for too long though.  High pressure will slide offshore providing a little warming for Thursday. A warm front Thursday night will bring the chance for showers followed by 60s Friday, Saturday and MAYBE Sunday.

A cold front Sunday afternoon will provide showers and drop temperatures heading into next week. If that cold front is a little delayed (Sunday night instead of midday) we might be able to approach 70 degrees Saturday/Sunday. Finally a true taste of spring!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 25-32.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds. High: Low-mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Few PM showers. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

