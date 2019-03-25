× Crews working house fire in Windham

WINDHAM — North Windham fire crews confirm a house fire broke out around 4:15 a.m.

The house is on Bass Road. When they arrived at the scene, fire crews say they saw heavy fire showing from one side of the house.

It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries. All Windham fire departments, a hospital medic, and crews from Mansfield and Scotland all responded.

The fire is currently under investigation by State Police and the State Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story.