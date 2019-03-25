Police: Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Milford

Posted 7:00 AM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:35AM, March 25, 2019

MILFORD — A man was left with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Milford.

The incident took place on Naugatuck Avenue near East Broadway around 2 a.m. The crash  left the pedestrian with serious ‘lower body injuries’.

According to police, the driver originally fled the scene but was found a short distance away and arrested. The driver was originally charged with evading, but police say more charges are expected to be filed today.

This is a developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 41.193289 by -73.083461.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.