Police: Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Milford

MILFORD — A man was left with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Milford.

The incident took place on Naugatuck Avenue near East Broadway around 2 a.m. The crash left the pedestrian with serious ‘lower body injuries’.

According to police, the driver originally fled the scene but was found a short distance away and arrested. The driver was originally charged with evading, but police say more charges are expected to be filed today.

