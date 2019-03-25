× Fox renews network’s ‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’ for third seasons

FOX has renewed hit the dramas 9-1-1 and The Resident for a third season.

The announcement was made Monday by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment.

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” said Thorn. “Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week.”

Thorn added, “Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind THE RESIDENT continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances. We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series. Both 9-1-1 and THE RESIDENT have many, many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to deliver them to fans next season.”

