FOX61 Family First: Getting kids active to help focus in school

Who says teaching has to be just in a classroom?

Teachers at one school in Madison believe that a little more shaking and rattling outside of the classroom can roll to better grades inside the classroom.

At Island Avenue School in Madison, learning is never more than just a hop, skip, or jump away.

For the littlest of students, sitting in class for hours at a time can be tough. Gym teacher Brad Tucker learned about a program in Canada called ‘Don’t Walk in the Hallways’.

According to principal Becky Frost, “Quick little access points around the building for when kids need to get the wiggles out."

So, a little duct tape, a lot of creativity, and a movement hallway was born. It’s helping to keep the kids alert!

What started as an idea to ‘shake off the sillies’ in elementary school, actually turned into a great way to focus and learn better.

“A kindergarten teacher was trying to give a reading assessment to a child and she could see that he wasn’t ready to sit still and pay attention. So she said 'Quick!' out to the movement hallway, did a lap, came back, and he did really well on his assessment. Those are the moments that I’m really proud of," said Frost.