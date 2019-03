× Gas leak disrupts traffic in Hamden

HAMDEN — A natural gas leak disrupted traffic in town Monday afternoon.

The Hamden fire chief said there were no evacuations, however, traffic was impacted at the intersection of Dixwell and Whitney Ave. – just north of the Wilbur Cross Parkway/Rt 15 and outside of Hamden Town Hall

There were no injuries.

Southern New England Gas is on scene working on fixing the problem.