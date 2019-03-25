× Litchfield fire officials investigating explosions that damaged dam

LITCHFIELD — According to the Litchfield Fire Marshal, Samuel Kinkade, two explosions over the course of two days damaged a dam in town.

Officials say the explosions happened between March 8th and 9th. The dam makes a small pond that is used by local residents. Republican American reports that most of the water has been drained from the pond recently.

According to officials, the criminality depends on what was used in the bombs. A person is not allowed to blow up a dam without permission of the inland wetland commission.

Officials hope someone will come forward.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call 860-567-7568