OLD LYME — Police have arrested a man in connection with vandalism at the high school athletic fields.

Connor Robbins, 27, of Old Lyme, was charged with Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief after being arrested on March 13.

Police said he damaged the athletic fields at Old Lyme High School. Robbins was released on $10,000 bond.

He will appear in court on March 28.