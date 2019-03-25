× Madison man arrested after 2018 fatal crash

NORTH BRANFORD — North Branford police say they arrested a man in connection with a 2018 fatal crash.

Police and fire crews had responded to the crash at the intersection of Foxon Road and Totoket Road on April 24th.

Early Monday morning, police say they were assisted by Madison police, and went to a location in Madison and arrested Teofilo Cabrera.

Cabrera was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, and failure to driver a reasonable distance apart.

Cabrera was held on a $75,000 court set bound and will appear in court Monday at 10 a.m.