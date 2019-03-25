Parents who forgot toddler at park didn’t report her missing for 14 hours, deputies say

HAVERHILL, Fla. – Deputies in Palm Beach County, Florida have arrested the parents of a toddler found wandering around a park alone Friday evening.

Jolanda Larose Alexandre and Makenson Alexandre each face a charge of neglect of a child, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the girl on the station Facebook page after she was found by herself at Haverhill Park around 8 p.m., in hopes someone would know who she was.

It wasn’t until 11:40 a.m. Saturday that the Alexandres, who have seven other children, called 911 to report the girl missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jolanda Alexandre, 27 – whose first name is also spelled Yolanda, according to the Palm Beach Post – told authorities she and Makenson took the children to the park to play for an hour before bringing them home in her SUV. Jolanda said she assumed the girl was playing outside and fell asleep that evening, according to the paper, then woke up Saturday morning and “began looking frantically for” the child.

Sheriff’s officials say Makenson, 34, admitted he hadn’t realized the 2-year-old was missing until Saturday morning while driving back to the park with the other children, the Post reported.

Deputies say the Department of Children and Families went to the home and removed the seven other children.

Both parents were booked Saturday and have been released after posting $3,000 bail.