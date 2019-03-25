Partly cloudy, temps in the 50s Monday; Cooler Tuesday

Mild temperatures are sticking around today. After starting off this morning in the 40s, we'll feel high temps around 50 this afternoon, which is seasonable for this time of year. Overall, quiet weather sticks around for much of this week. A few clouds will hang around in southern CT today, but overall it looks like we'll get some sunshine in here.

Tuesday will be a chillier day with highs in the low/mid 40s but the colder temperatures wont stick around for too long. High pressure will slide off shore and we'll start rebounding by Wednesday and the warming trend will continue all the way till Saturday. We're dry through the week with a slight chance for a light shower Thursday night into Friday.

By Saturday we'll like reach the mid to upper 60s. Hello Spring!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy overall (more clouds southern CT, more sun northern CT). Highs around 50.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 25-32.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 40s..

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds. High: Upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.

