PD: Man dies after being struck by car in Orange

ORANGE -- Police said one person has died after being struck by a car this afternoon.

Police said they responded to the westbound side of Derby Avenue just prior to Sodom Lane for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 3:15 p.m.

"The investigation is still on-going but it appears that a vehicle being driven by a 79 year old female was traveling westbound on Derby Avenue when it drifted off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a 45 year old male who was standing to the rear of his flatbed tractor-trailer truck," police said in a release.

Police added," the vehicle also struck the rear of the trailer and then careened into another vehicle traveling on Derby Avenue."

Police said the tractor-trailer had been parked off the right shoulder of the roadway after delivering a large piece of construction equipment to the area.

"The male pedestrian was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of his family," police said. "The female vehicle operator was also transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with unspecified injuries. The operator of the third vehicle was not injured."

The westbound side of Derby Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours. If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, they may contact Lt. Raymond LaPlante of the Orange Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-891-2130. RF Case #19-8906.