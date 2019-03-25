× Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Orange

ORANGE — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured Monday afternoon.

Police posted on their Facebook page: “Due to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, the westbound lanes of Derby Avenue (RT34) are closed at the intersection of Sodom Lane. Traffic is being rerouted down Baldwin Road for the time being. The investigation has just begun and the westbound lanes of Derby Avenue will be closed for several hours.”