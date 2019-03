DERBY — Derby Police say Route 34 eastbound at Main Street / Route 8 on-ramp is closed due to a tanker truck rollover.

According to police, Route 34 eastbound traffic is being diverted to Derby Avenue and into Ansonia onto Division Street.

Police say to expect ‘significant delays’ on Route 34 eastbound coming in from New Haven.

It’s unclear at this time if there were any injuries, or what caused the rollover.

This is a developing story.