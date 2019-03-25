× Stanley Golf Course opens for the season on Tuesday

NEW BRITAIN — With spring officially underway, increasing temperatures and sunny skies are allowing golfers to return to their tees.

Residents of New Britain are among those getting back out on courses just this week. Stanley Municipal Golf Course will have its official season opening on Tuesday, March 26, with Mayor Erin E. Stewart hitting the first ball at 9 a.m. alongside Recreation Commission Chairman, Patrick Dorsey and PGA pro, Howie Friday.

After working at the Tumble Brook Country Club for thirty years, Tuesday’s opening day will mark his first season with Stanley Golf Course as its new Golf Professional.

Friday is a class “A” member of the PGA and the current Vice President of the CT Section.

Following the official opening day festivities, Stanley Golf Course will be open weekdays at 8 a.m. and weekends at 7 a.m. starting Wednesday, March 27, and officials are looking forward to opening its doors.

“After a long winter season, spring is finally here which means it’s time to dust off the clubs and get on the golf course,” Dorsey said.

“The 2019 season at Stanley Golf Course is shaping up to be a spectacular one,” Mayor Stewart added. “The energy has been building over the last several weeks following the hiring of a new golf professional and lots of preparation to get the course ready for all our residents and visitors. We hope that you will come experience one of the nicest golf facilities in the state.”

For more information regarding opening day, booking a visit or tee time, call the Golf Shop at (860) 827-8570 or visit the Stanley Golf Course website.

