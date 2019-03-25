Statewide ban against plastic bags passes through committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Some towns across Connecticut have already been doing it for years, but the state-wide push to ban single-use plastic bags is one step closer to legalization after Monday’s vote by legislators.

The Environment Committee voted 24-4 for a bill banning the sale of single-use plastic bags.

The proposal would also require papers bags issued by stores to be 100% recyclable.

“Finding ways to reduce plastic and things that can't be easily recycled is important,” Hartford resident Jeffrey Devereux said.

It is a Democrat sponsored bill -but both Democrats and Republicans voted in favor of it.

Greenwich and Westport already have successful bans in place.

The bill also states that any towns with bans already in action will not be affected by the state’s final decision.

The bill is now on its way to the Senate, if approved, the law would take place beginning in January of 2019.