Sunflower frenzy coming to North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD -- North Branford is planning on growing their sunflower population in a big way.

A new project developed last year called Destination North Branford, The Sunflower Project.

It’s a volunteer driven project in hopes to create a destination for the town as well as promote economic development. Town leaders also hope this will not only beautify the town but attract people to the area.

Businesses and residents of the town can get involved by picking up a packet of seeds and planting them on their property.

Currently members of the Boys & Girl Scouts as well as high school students are in the process of dividing the seeds into individual packets for the community.

Packets will be available for free at various locations sometime in April, and will be available for pick up at places like Town Hall and libraries.

North Branford in recent years has been a popular destination to view sunflowers at farms like Augur Farm on Route 22.