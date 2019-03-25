Wallingford deli offering free sandwiches to anyone who helps spread a message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- The battle to fix a small century old bridge on Center Street is on the menu of a deli owner.

Vinny Iannuzzi who has owned Vinny’s Deli for 36 years is offering a free sandwich to anyone who helps to spread his message.

Iannuzzi said the East Center Street Bridge construction project continues to be an eyesore and has been hampering traffic for the past three years – he was just notified by the DOT that the project still will need at least three more years to complete.

In an effort to bring more awareness to the situation, Iannuzzi is offering a free sandwich to any customer who sings the Simon and Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Iannuzzi, whose deli is famous of their roast beef said, “as long as you sing the song for 20 seconds, even if you don’t know the words, no one is perfect, I mean the DOT is far from perfect.”

The promotion at Vinny’s Deli began just about a week ago so customers are just beginning to sing for their sandwich.

After singing a few bars of the chorus, Jim Bowes, a customer from Southington said “they need to get that bridge fixed."

Bowes added, “it’s absolutely so unfair what’s happening to these folks.”

Iannuzzi, a lifelong Elvis fan who has decked out his deli with loads of Elvis memorabilia said, “there is just a little brook under this bridge, it’s not the Connecticut River this is ridiculous.”

The deli employees are posting their favorite renditions of customers “Bridge over Troubled Water” performances on their Facebook page, to see more click https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=605378296592975