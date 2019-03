× 3 victims of fatal Oxford house fire identified

OXFORD -The three people who died Saturday night after a fire destroyed a home on O’Neil Street have been identified.

Police identified the victims as:

Christopher S. Maseizik, 53

Karl F. Maseizik, 54

Nanci N. Southwell, 71

Terrified neighbors woke up screaming after a loud noise led them to find their neighbor’s home engulfed in flames.

Dozens of phone calls were made to fire officials asking for help.

41.426469 -73.160890