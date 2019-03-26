All of Jussie Smollett’s charges have been dropped, but Chicago’s mayor still calls his story a hoax

Chicago’s mayor and the city’s police superintendent reacted angrily Tuesday to news that charges against actor Jussie Smollett were dropped, with both of them still calling Smollett’s claim that he was attacked a “hoax.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the decision by the prosecutor a “whitewash of justice.”

“From top to bottom, this is not on the level,” the mayor said.

“You have a person using hate crime laws that are on the books” to promote himself, Emanuel said. “Is there no decency in this man?”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said: “If you want to say you’re innocent of the situation, you take your day in court. … I would never hide behind a brokered deal in secrecy, period.”

