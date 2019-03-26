× Bridgeport man wanted by U.S. Marshals

NEW HAVEN – The U.S. Marshals Service announced they are looking for a Bridgeport man who they said is a fugitive from justice.

Kemarley Ritchie, 34, of Bridgeport, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding warrant for Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force asked for the public’s help in apprehending Kemarley Ritchie. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ritchie is asked to call the Task Force at 203-800-6001. All information provided is strictly confidential.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest. The Marshals service is a division of the Department of Justice.