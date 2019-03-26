Cold night with temps in the 20s; Tracking a weekend warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much of this week will feature beautiful and sunny early spring weather, but temperatures will take a little while to warm up.

After a chilly night tonight with lows in the 20s (and a few teens in the hills), we see some minor improvement on Wednesday.

The cooler weather doesn't stick around for too long though.

High pressure will slide offshore providing a little warming for Thursday. A warm front Thursday night will bring the chance for showers followed by 60s Friday, Saturday and MAYBE Sunday.

A cold front Sunday afternoon will provide showers and drop temperatures heading into next week. If that cold front is a little delayed (Sunday night instead of midday) we might be able to approach 70 degrees Saturday/Sunday. Finally a true taste of spring!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: 20-25. Teens in a few towns in the hills!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds. High: Low-mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Few PM showers. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

