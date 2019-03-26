CTConfident WorkinCT: Naked Baking Ladies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Today's WorkinCT features a product with an unusual name, but don’t let it fool you! This tomato sauce may knock your socks off (and the rest of your clothing, figuratively) and give you a new healthy, superfood approach to how you cook.

In the kitchen, Marci Moreau is clothed, which is a good thing , but her business is called ‘Naked Baking Ladies’. The business features a series of pasta and barbecue sauces, and is based out of West Hartford.

According to Moreau, “The premise of the Naked Baking Ladies is a certified, organic, superfood company."

Superfoods like fresh garlic, fresh turmeric root, and fresh ginger, contain optimal health benefits.

Marci has been making her sauces for years now, first starting in her kitchen, then growing to sell her sauces in organic food stores. IGA sells her line, with Big Y joining the list soon .

Not bad for a not-so-naked woman in the kitchen!

“In this jar, to me, isn’t just sauce: it’s health, wellness and years of research including a lot of blood sweat and tears!"